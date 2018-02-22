British High Commissioner to T&T, Tim Stew, yesterday confirmed that the terror threat made on T&T’s Carnival was serious enough for the governments of T&T, the United Kingdom,...
MEMORIAL SERVICE- LYSTRA ANN MARIE (DONAWA)Lystra Ann Maire Pierre (Donawa) departed this life on August 6th, 2017 in Toronto, Canada at the age of sixty-four (64). She was the daughter of Joseph Pierre and Cynthia Pierre (deceased). Mother of Giselle Donawa. Sister of Dave Pierre. Partner of Alvin Aldore. Sister-in-law of Helen Pierre. Aunt of Nyssa, Tracey and Rhea. Cousin of the George and Williams families. Niece of Yvonne Williams and Cecil Pierre. The Memorial Service for the late Lystra Pierre (Donawa) takes pace on Saturday, February 24th @ 10am at The Church of the Nativ-ity, Crystal Stream. A repast will be held immediately after at the St. Michael’s Anglican Church Hall at the corner of Wendy Fitzwil-liam Boulevard and Jasper Av-enue, Diamond Vale. Please wear bright colours to the service!
