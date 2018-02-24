J’Ouvert bands are resisting the suggestion that they be shifted from Woodbrook and environs to Port-of-Spain for the 2019 Carnival celebrations.
BELFONTE, RACHEL PAULA
BELFONTE, RACHEL PAULA of 27 Pokhor Road, Longdenville formerly of Belmont died on 20th February, 2018. Daughter of Romeo & Theresa Belfonte. Sister of- Roland, Don, Ray, Ingrid, Ce-dric, Robert, Cheryl, Patsy & Elmo. Loving aunt of Damian, Dave, Dirk, Andros, Cassias, Gisselle, Maurice, Patrick, Dionne, Leslie & others. Cousin of Kay, Daphne, Susan & others. Friends of- Gloria, Linda, Rhonda Ali, Gail, Rhonda Harris, Carmel Marcia Maharaj, Patsy, Veta& others. Relative of Caballeros, Lezema, Baileys and others. Funeral would take place on Monday 26th February, 2018 at 8:00am at the St. Philip & St. James R.C. Church, Main Road, Chaguanas and thence to the Belgroves Crematorium, Trincity for cremation at 11:00am. For in-formation contact Clark & Battoo, Chaguanas @665-5266
