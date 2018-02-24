VINODE MAMCHAN
TRESTRAIL: JOCELYN CLAIRE
TRESTRAIL: JOCELYN CLAIRE, age 93 passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 20th February, 2018. Daughter of the Lionel and Mini Trestrail. Sister of Yvonne Trestrail, Jean Mc Kenzie and the late Gordon Trestrail, Mavis Law, Arthur Trestrail, Richard (Dick) Trestrail and Kenneth Trestrail. Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral at 10.30 a.m. on Monday 26th February, 2018 at St. Ann’s Church of Scotland, Charlotte Street, Port of Spain followed by a private interment. For enquiries, call C&B 625-1170 or visit http;//www.clarkandbat-too.com
