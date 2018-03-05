The global environmantal project "Go Green, not polythene" launched by students of Brazil Secondary School demonstrates the power of our youth, says President Anthony Carmona.
CHATLANI BHAGWANTI, MRS
CHATLANI BHAGWANTI, MRS. of Saddle Road, Maraval passed away on Thursday 1st March, 2018. Beloved wife of Thakurdas (deceased 2006). Mother of Hari, Kamla, Prakash, Chandru, Jaya & Vishnu. Beloved God-Mother of Rajee. Mother-in-law of Nita, Murli, Nina, Anganie, Ashok and Preeti. Aunt of Doulat. Dearest grandmother of Roma, Sapna, Navin, Kanchan, Sheetal, Kirti, Roshan, Aneeta, Anjana, Kumar, Menaka, Neelam and Neeraj. Grandmother-in-law of Amit. Great-grandmother of Jahan, Aarzu, Rumi & Brendan. Treas-ured, aunt and friend of many. The funeral is still to be deter-mined Please contact 721-7612
