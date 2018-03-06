You are here
2017HACKSHAW, LEONARD AUS-TIN ROBERT
2017HACKSHAW, LEONARD AUS-TIN ROBERT (Len) passed away peacefully on Saturday 3rd March, 2018. Loving husband of the late Liz Hackshaw. Loving father of Jonathan and Melanie. Grandfather of Maegan and James. Son of the late Alvin and Julliette Hackshaw. Brother of the late Richard Hackshaw, Kathy Welch and Mona Gomes. Brother-in-law of Yvonne Hack-shaw, Hallam Welch and the late Raymond Gomes and Mari Laing (Scotland). Uncle of Deborah, Rick, Elizabeth, Ann Marie and Colin Hackshaw, Bryan and Derek Gomes and Angus Laing (Scotland). Funeral service for the late Len Hackshaw takes place at 9:00am on Thursday 8th March, 2018 at Christ Church, St Ann’s followed by private cremation. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chan-cellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online