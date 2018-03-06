National track athletes Jereem “The Dream” Richards and Michelle-Lee Ahye are expected to capture the top awards when the First Citizens Sports Foundation host its annual sports awards on Saturday...
MANMOHANSINGH; GEMMA
MANMOHANSINGH; GEMMA of 164B Hermitage Road, Union Village Claxton Bay passed away on Friday 2nd March, 2018 at the age of 72. She was the daughter of the late Samson and Agnes Dhanukdharriesingh. Wife of the late Dad Raphael Man-mohansingh, mother of Su-zette Persad (Canada), Sean Manmohansingh, Yvette Lochansingh (New York) and Carolyn Manmohansingh (dec). Sister of Liola, Helen, Breeta, Tyler and Martha. Mother-in-law of Colin Per-sad (Canada), Kumarie, Ed Lochansingh (New York) and Indar Persad. Grandmother of Tamara, Leandra, Savanah, Sian, Spencer, Krisarah, Sean- Michael. Aunt of Marissa, Tilisha and Devon. Relative of The Manmohansingh, Dha-nukdharriesingh, Ramrattan-and Mahabirsingh Families. Funeral service for the late Gemma Manmohamsingh will take place on Wednesday 7th March at 10:30 am at Mizpah Presbyterian Church, Union Village, Claxton Bay and thence to Belgroves Crematorium, Coffee Street, San Fernando at 2:00pm for cremation.
