QUIYOU: YVONNE
QUIYOU: YVONNE age 87 of Valsayn, died on 1st March, 2018. Daughter of the late Carmen Bosland and Paul Harris Wife of the Late Ronald Quiyou Mother of Margaret Lee, Anne Wade, Russel Quiyou, Christine Choo Woon Chee and Darell Quiyou. Grandmother of Gerard Lee, Candice Gill, Megan and Rene Quiyou, Celine and Angelina Choo Woon Chee, Great Grand-mother of Logan and Kasey Gill, Sophie and Laila Lee. Mother in law of Anselm Choo Woon Chee and Angelique Basanta Qui-you. Sister of the late Marjorie, Phyllis, Carl, Otto and Aldwyn. Aunt of many. Relative of the Bosland, Fernandes, and Cum-mings families. Funeral service for the late Yvonne Quiyou takes place at 9:00am on Wednesday 7th March,2018 at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, Bushe Street, Curepe followed by cremation at the Tacarigua Crematorium, Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua at 11:00am. Enquiries, Lee’s Funeral Directors 663-1010.
