Last Sunday, a line of thunder storms moving across north Trinidad caused serious damage to may homes along the East West Corridor and Central Trinidad but participants in Phagwa (Holi)...
You are here
DUPPREY; KEnnEth Ainsley
DUPPREY; KEnnEth Ainsley passed away on 3rd March, 2018. Husband of Deborah Savary-Duprey. Father of Dana Duprey. Brother of Ann Barbara, Margaret, Lawrence, Basil and others deceased. Relative of Bob Parks and others. Friend of many. Funeral at 10.00 a.m. on Friday 9th March, 2018 at Belgroves Fu-neral Home, Orange Grove Road, Trincity followed by cremation at 11.00 a.m. No flowers by request. For enquiries, call C&B 625-1170 or visit http;//www.clarkandbat-too.com
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online