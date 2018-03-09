The history of Concacaf premier competition could only be remembered by those who have been around in the early sixties when the number of affiliated countries in the Caribbean was less than what...
HAREWOOD: CYNTHIA, aged 82 of La Reine Court, Flagstaff, died in Canada on 22nd February, 2018. Daughter of Sylvester and Nora Harewood. Sister of Esla Crawford, Ainsworth, Michael and Emlyn. Sister-in-law of Clyde Crawford (deceased), Joyce, Maxine and Eastlyn. Aunt of Brian, Dexter and Ar-lene Crawford, Kurt, Michele, Michael, Seun, Laomi, Mark, Stacey and Brian Harewood. Great aunt of 11. Cousin of Rupert Papin, Oswald, An-nette and Desmond Valdez, Wynette, Winthrop, Wilford, Yvonne, Myrtle, Vernon, Carl, Ethelbert and others, the Sherwoods, Sinclairs and Dominiques. A memorial Service will be held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Aber-cromby Street, Port- of- Spain on Saturday 10th March at 10:00am.
