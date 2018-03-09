Industrial Court President Deborah Thomas-Felix is denying she is a sponsor or collaborator in the research which Chief Justice Ivor Archie will be pursuing in the United States.
LAING: PERCIVAL MARK
LAING: PERCIVAL MARK of St. Francis Village, Erin passed away on March 6th, 2018 at the age of 72. Son of the late Egbert and Mildred Laing. Father of Andrew, Christopher, Guitian and Emily. Brother of Gregory, Dave and Cyril Laing, Annette Gervais, June Williams and the late Alma Castillo. Grandfather of Jerome, Janelle, Christian, Chris-toph, Elianna and Amelia-Rose. Nephew of Irene Alexis. Uncle of Annmarie, Anthony, Therese, Maria, Tara, Dorcas, Jason, Jiselle, Damion, Daryl, Christa and fourteen (14) others. Great Uncle of twenty (20) Relative of the Duchaussee, Alexis, Thomas, de Gourville, Nurse, Minty, Ruiz and Worrell families Friend of Gregory Caballero, Flavin and many oth-ers The funeral service of the late PERCIVAL MARK LAING will take place on Saturday 10th March, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. the Palo Seco Open Bible Church, Palo Seco followed by burial at the Los Iros Public Cemetery. En-quires can be made to J. E. Guide Funeral Home & Crematorium Ltd., #120 Coffee Street, San Fernando (235-5049/652-4261 or 657-5465). Condolences can be sent to guidesfuneralhome.com
