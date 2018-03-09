Aidan Carter and Akiel Duke, the emerging stars of local Men's tennis, took a giant step toward winning the Singles title at the Shell Tranquillity Tennis Open at Victoria Avenue, Port-of-Spain...
You are here
NICHOLAS REYNOLD GEORGE
NICHOLAS REYNOLD GEORGE Passed away on March, 4th 2018Husband of: Laura (Cynthia)Son of: Shelia (dec) and GregoryFather of: Damian, Nichola, Jona-than, and JoshuaBrother of: Terrence, Charmaine, Christine, Cathy, and CecileFuneral service of the late Nicho-las George takes place Saturday, 10th March 2018,from 8 a.m. at St. Theresa’s RC Church at De Verteuil Street, Woodbrook.No flowers by request. Donations to St. Jude’s Home for Girls in lieu of flowers.For further information:Facebook: Nicholas George MemorialCall: R.M. de Souza 223-2007/ 637-2009.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online