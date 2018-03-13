She hasn’t “run” from the Port—but she’s not reconsidering returning.
JEAN FORD
JEAN FORD: Wife of Oliver Ford, Mother of: Wayne Headley, Peter(deceased), Vanessa Ford Edwards, Richard, Robert and Heather. Grandmother of: Six(6). Great Grandmother of: eight(8). Funeral will take place, Friday 16th March, 2018 at 1pm, Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall between Gokool and Cemetery Street Diego Mar-tin. Thence to the Western Cemetery, George Cabral Street, St. James.
