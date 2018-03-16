Government sources yesterday said Chief Justice Ivor Archie’s decision to take vacation instead of his planned sabbatical to study in the United States had “somewhat” changed the situation for...
COZIER, HIltOn
COZIER, HIltOn Lionel at age 92, on March 10th 2018 in Mon-treal, Quebec, Canada. Survived by wife Grace Callender, and children Valerie, David, Deirdre and Nancy and grandchildren Rowenna and Nathaniel Cozier-Weismuller, and Vincent, Maya and Naomi Cozier-Lefebvre all of Quebec, Canada, his brother Basil (Carol) and sisters Eileen Alexis and Yvonne Jack. Predeceased by parents Evelyn and Edric Cozier and by his brother Reginald. Memorial Service Sunday March 18th 2018, in Montreal, Canada.
