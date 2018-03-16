Swimmer Andre Sandy and middle distance runner Christie Marie Maharaj beamed on the stage yesterday after being named the top athletes of the year at the Atlantic Youth Excellency in Sports (YES)...
Joyce Thompson
Joyce Thompson 66 Christian Drive, Plaisance Park, Pointe- A- Pierre Departed this Life on 11TH MARCH 2018 At the age of: 85 years She will lovingly be remembered as the: HUS-BAND OF: Oswald MOTHER OF: Wendell DAUGHTER OF: Fitzroy & Alma Durity GRANDMOTHER OF: Amaiya, Aiden, Jhamari & Jh’Dayne SISTER OF: Sylvia, Joseph & Victoria RELATIVE OF: Thompson’s, Durity’s & La Caille’s The Funeral Service for the late Joyce Thompson has been en-trusted to David Guides Funeral Services and will take place on Saturday 17TH MARCH, 2018 at 2:00pm at the Our Lady Anglican Church, Plaisance Park. Followed by a burial at the Claxton Bay Public Cemetery All Enquires can be made at David Guide Funeral Services Phone: (868) 636-2435 / Email: [email protected]
