The 36th annual Special Olympics Games took place in several venues throughout North Trinidad with over 680 athletes competing in eight disciplines including aquatics, athletics, basketball, bocce...
You are here
O’BRIEN; ANtONIO
O’BRIEN; ANtONIO. Husband of Wendy. Father of Lisa Creece and Ricardo. Father-in-law of Andy and Vanessa. Grandfather of Jesse, Daniel, Joseph, Jordan, John, Joshua and Krystyn. Brother-in-law of Brian and Amena Austin, Ian (deceased), Joan Auntin, Trudy and Doltan Ramsubeik and Charles Austin. Uncle of Michael Perkins and family, Brenda and Stephen Hospedales (Canada), Stanley O’Brien (USA), Tracy, Tenelle, Nicholas, Rocky and Ryan Austin. Cousin of Jocelyn Spencer-Clark, Patsy De Silva (deceased) and Louis Bodu. Funeral at 9.00 A.M. a.m. on Friday 23rd March, 2018 at St. Theresa’s R.C. Church, De Verteuil Street, Woodbrook followed by interment at the Woodbrook Cemetery, Mucurapo Road. For enquiries, call C&B 625-1170 or visit http;//www.clarkandbat-too.com
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online