LOOK LOY: MERLE a.k.a Teacher Merle
LOOK LOY: MERLE a.k.a Teacher Merle died on March 21,2018 at age 92. Daughter of Hudley and Lena Bonair (deceased). Mother of Dr. Victor Look Loy, Lurline Nancoo (deceased), and Leslyn Jordan. Sister of Enrique Bonair and Hyacinth Bonair-Agard (deceased). Mother-in-law of Deanna Look Loy, Keston Nancoo and Arnold Jordan. Grandmother of Susan Bothwell, Dr. Luana Look Loy, Danielle Dyson, Stephan Nancoo, Mark Nancoo and Javed Ellis. Great grandmother of 10. She was the cousin of Evelyn James, Walter Pollonais, the Bonair family. Aunt of many. Friend of Yvonne Greene, and Ray Lashley. Funeral service for the late Merle Look Loy takes place at 10:00am on Thursday 29th March, 2018 at the AGAPE Bible Ministries, Riverside Road, Curepe. Enquiries, Lee’s Funeral Directors, 50 EMR, St Augustine, 663-1010.
