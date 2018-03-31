This weekend, Island Hikers are hosting two tours. Today, along with Nanan Tours, the hiking group will explore the Caroni Swamp and tomorrow will visit Rincon Falls.
ROUSSEAU: MARiE
ROUSSEAU: MARiE passed away peacefully on Friday, March 23, 2018. Daughter of Ahing and Norma-Jean Lue Sue (both deceased). Wife of Terrence Rousseau (deceased). Mother of Marilyn. Grandmother of Dan-ielle (Azad) and Nicole Soverall. Great Grandmother of Aadan Mohammed. Mother-in-law of Leslie Soverall. Sister of Samuel, Oswald, Joy and Kay Chang Wing. Sister-in-law of Anne and Merle Lue Sue. Aunt, Cousin and Friend of the Lue Sue, Ali, Sun Kow, Half-hide Daniel and Joyeau Families. Dear Friend of Moya Joseph. Funeral service for the late Marie Rousseau takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at St. Finbar’s R. C. Church, Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin. Private Interment. For enquiries call R. M. de Souza Memorial Chapel Lim-ited 223-2007/637-2009.
