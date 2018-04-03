You are here
NIVET, IAN
NIVET, IAN of #11 Apple Blos-som Ave, Petit Valley died on 27th March, 2018 at age 88. Son of Leon & Verna Nivet “Head” (both dec.). Brother of Charles (Billy), Courtney, Peter and Mal-colm Nivet (all dec.). Father of Steven and Desire Nivet. Grand-father of 2. Relative of the Nivet, Wilcox and Ramkissoon families. Friend of many. Funeral service at 10.30 am on Wednesday 4th April, 2018 at St Finbar’s R.C. Church, Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin thence to the Lapeyrouse cemetery. A donation will be taken up for the Alzheimer’s As-sociation. For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170 To send condolences please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online