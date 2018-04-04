The Future of the water taxi Trini Flash that stalled while on its way to Tobago last week after a fire broke out in the engine room has not yet determined.
BOODHU, RUBINA (RUBY)
BOODHU, RUBINA (RUBY) of 50 Alberto Street, Woodbrook Passed away on 2 April, 2018. Wife of Dan Boodhu (dec), Mother of Wilfred (dec), Denis (France), Indrani Ramcharan (Croatia), Kenneth, Oliver, Seeta Dolsingh, Lenny (dec), Sitri Childs (UK). Grandmother of Anthony, Maala, Marlon, Kenny, Jonathan, Rajiv, Tamara (Missy), Sanjiv and Alexander. Great Grandmother of Luke, Daniel, Elijah. Mother-in-law of Wilma Boodhu, Kenneth Ramcharan, Indra Boodhu, Bindra Dolsingh. Funeral arrangements to be announced.
