Environment activist Dr Wayne Kublalsingh is calling on State authorities to step in and clean a clogged drain which is posing a health risk to a Debe family.
KELLY: PHILIP
KELLY: PHILIP passed away peacefully on Thursday 29th March, 2018. Son of the late Errol and Joan Kelly. Brother of David and the late Bruce Kelly. Brother in law of Roma and Charmaine. Uncle of Marielle, Alex, Christian and Bridgette. Great uncle of Hannah. Nephew of Grace Montes de Oca, Jean Edghill and the late Shelia Jardine. Cousin to the Edghill, Montes de Oca, Jardine and Kelly families. Funeral service for the late Philip Kelly takes place at St. Crispin’s Anglican Church, Alberto Street, Woodbrook on Friday 6thApril, 2018 at 10:30am, thence to the St. James Crematorium. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.
