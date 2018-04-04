The John Leotaud trained three-year-old colt General JN yesterday won the first leg of local racing’s “Triple Crown”, the Grade One-Win 8 Guineas over 1,800 metres by and impressive 13 lengths...
You are here
RODRIGUES: NELSON
RODRIGUES: NELSON passed away peacefully on Thursday 29th March, 2018. Son of the late John Rodrigues and Ve-ronica Lopez. Husband of the late Barbara “Kim” Rodrigues (née Lee). Special companion to the late Karen George. Father of Ian Rodrigues and Fatima Sabga. Father in law of Rachel de Freitas and Gordon Sabga. Grandfather of Gordon Anthony, Kimberly and Gianna. Brother of Joan Holewyne-Bough(dec), Lorna Karacsonyi, Peter, Anthony(dec), Christine Moore, Susan Seecharan and Michael. Funeral mass for the late Nelson Rodrigues takes place at St. Finbar’s R. C. Church, Diego Martin on Thursday 5thApril, 2018 at 10:30am, thence to the Mucurapo Cemetery. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online