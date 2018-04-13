Planning and Development Minister and Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis says sacked Sport Minister Darryl Smith should not resign from his position as MP for Diego Martin...
BASDEO: CAMAL PERSAD
BASDEO: CAMAL PERSAD of Lot # 24 Krystal Gardens, Sinas-wee Street, Bank Village, Carapi-chaima died on 10th April, 2018. Husband of Angela Rooplal-Bas-deo. Brother of Batalal (Mooni), Kaloutie (Golin), Roopatie (Ann), Anandee (Rani), Nandanie (Usha) and the late Diawantee (Chunka), Gangaram (Baata) and Anand (Ashram) Brother in Law of Basdeo, Ramesh (Chee), Azim, Reynold, Raymond, Savi, Chan-dra, Betty, Candice and the late Chubby and Dolly. Uncle of 19. Great Uncle of 13. Funeral service for the late Camal Persad Basdeo takes place on Friday 13th April, 2018 at 9:00am from the House of Mourning lot# 24 Krystal Gar-dens, Sinaswee Street, Bank Vil-lage, Carapichaima thence to the Caroni Cremation site for Crema-tion according to Hindu Rites.
