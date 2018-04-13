Officials of companies that took part in the ExporTT trade mission to Panama and Costa Rica from March 18 to 23 said it was positive experience which is already yielding benefits.
PURCHAS, JEAN DOROTHY
PURCHAS, JEAN DOROTHY (née Carr) passed away peacefully on Monday 9th April, 2018. Daugh-ter of the late Thomas and Doro-thy Carr. Wife of the late Johnny Purchas. Mother of Tara (Graeme Percival) and Peta (David Alkins). Grandmother of KerriAnn Crooks, Stacey Merry and Elisa Pantin, Alan and Anthony Alkins. Great grandmother of three. Sister of Sonny, John and Winky Carr, Bar-bara Henzell, Marjorie Springer (all deceased). The family has requested colours to be worn to celebrate Jean’s life. Funeral service for the late Jean Purchas takes place at 10:30am on Friday 13th April, 2018 at St. Finbar’s R. C. Church, Diego Martin, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a collection will be taken up for her favourite charity. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chan-cellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.
