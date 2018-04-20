You are here

RAMKERRYSINGH, LISA died 14th April, 2018. Sister of Mark Ramkerrysingh and Susan Old-ing. Aunt of Matthew and Allyssa Ramkerrysingh and Danielle, Veronica and Luke Olding. Sister-in-law of Allyson Ramkerrysingh. Cousin of the Ramkerrysingh and Stephen families. Funeral at 9:30 am Friday 20th April, 2018 at All Saints Anglican Church, Marli Street, Newtown, followed by Cremation, Long Circular Road, St. James at 11:00 am. TO SEND CONDOLENCES PLEASE VISIT www.clarkandbattoo.com For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170

