A construction worker and a PH driver were remanded in custody yesterday when they appeared in court charged with the murder of Vistabella father Daniel Cooper.
RAMKERRYSINGH, LISA
RAMKERRYSINGH, LISA died 14th April, 2018. Sister of Mark Ramkerrysingh and Susan Old-ing. Aunt of Matthew and Allyssa Ramkerrysingh and Danielle, Veronica and Luke Olding. Sister-in-law of Allyson Ramkerrysingh. Cousin of the Ramkerrysingh and Stephen families. Funeral at 9:30 am Friday 20th April, 2018 at All Saints Anglican Church, Marli Street, Newtown, followed by Cremation, Long Circular Road, St. James at 11:00 am. TO SEND CONDOLENCES PLEASE VISIT www.clarkandbattoo.com For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170
