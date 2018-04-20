This week, the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce is pleased to introduce you to the new chairman of our Tobago Division, Claude Benoit, who was elected at the Division’s Annual General...
You are here
IN RECOGNITION OF DR. VIOLET FORSYTHE-DUKE
IN RECOGNITION OF DR. VIOLET FORSYTHE-DUKE, who died on Sunday the 15th of April, 2018. Dr. Duke was a loving wife and mother; a devoted sister, aunt and grandmother; a very loyal friend and an extremely dedi-cated physician in public service and private practice for more than four decades Violet Daphne Forsythe was born in George-town, Guyana in 1944. A farewell celebration of life will be held at 9a.m. on Saturday 21st of April, 2018 at the Anglican Church of St. Michael and All Angels, Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, Diamond Vale. A private cremation. No Flowers by request. Church col-lections to be donated to three (3) charities of her favour. For en-quiries; call C&B: (868) 625-1170. To send condolences please visit our website www.clarkandbat-too.comRAMKERRYSINGH,
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online