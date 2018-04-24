Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal says many of the 352 tenants who are in arrears in four Housing Development Corporation (HDC) communities are people who have lost their jobs in recent times...
DA COSTA, Francisca (Chuncy)
DA COSTA, Francisca (Chuncy) passed away in Canada on 24th February, 2018. Beloved wife of George (dec.). Mother of: Nor-man, Donald (dec.) Gregory, Wayne & Karen Hochong. Sister of: Jose Mosca, Fonso (dec.) and Elena. Grandmother of: Luana, Damian, Christian, Daniel, Adam, Cyndi, Jaime-Lee, Jessica and Nathan. Great Grandmother of 8 Memorial Service at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday 25th April, 2018 at St. Finbar’s R.C. Church, Diego Martin.
