NARINESINGH: URIEL
NARINESINGH: URIEL Retired Teacher of English & Author of #78 Union Village, Claxton Bay passed away on April 20th, 2018 at the age of 86. Daughter of the late Oudit and Soanbass Narinesingh Sister of Uric (dec), Roma, Roy, Monica, Clarence, Clif-ford and Gerard Sister-in-law of Charles Sinanan, Harold Mahabir, Enid (dec), Ruby (dec), Lucianna and Jean Aunt of Hansen, Kirk, Mark, Calise, Pepita, Brent, Hazel, Burt, Charlene, Barry, Stanley, Megan, Nicole, Ulric, Sarika, Serena, Dafod, Dwight, Bevan, Giselle, Stephan and Ravi Great Aunt of Many Niece of Radha, Leela, Ann, Tara, Andrew and the late Ray, Holly, Allan, Arnot, Noel and Mona Relative of the Kub-lalsingh and Seepersad families The Funeral Service of the late URIEL NARINESINGH takes place on Tuesday 24th April, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. at the Paraiso Event Centre, Union Village, Claxton Bay followed by Cremation at 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Guide Funeral Home & Crematorium Limited, #120 Coffee Street, San Fernando. Enquires can be made to J. E. Guide Funeral Home & Cremato-rium Ltd., #120 Coffee Street, San Fernando (235-5049/652-4261 or 657-5465). Condolences can be sent to guidesfuneralhome.com.
