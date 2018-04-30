You are here

AGOSTINI; TerreNce Martin

Monday, April 30, 2018

AGOSTINI; TerreNce Martin, age 68 years old, better known as Terry passed away peacefully on Wednesday 25th April 2018. Terry leaves to mourn 2 daughters, Camille and Jody, 4 grandchildren, Emily, Christopher, Rico and Rolando and 1 great grandchild, Liam

