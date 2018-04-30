“For as long as I can remember, I’ve been physically active from school to the present day playing many different sports.
CHADEE- MOHAN: DELMA
CHADEE- MOHAN: DELMA departed this life on Thursday 26th April 2018. Daughter of Elizabeth Chadee. Wife of Hector Mohan (deceased). Mother of Illana Hooseine, Joanne Chadee, Terryanne Cassar, Chris Chadee and Wendy Chadee- Vincent.
Funeral service for the late Delma Chadee- Mohan aka Tanty Dolcy will take place at 3:00pm on Tuesday 1st May 2018 at the St. Dominic’s R.C. Church, Olivere Drive, Penal. Interment will follow at Penal Rock Road Cemetery. For further enquiries please contact Clark & Battoo San Fernando at 652-3488.
