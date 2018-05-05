The pendulum seems to have swung drastically within the corridors of the Sports Company of T&T (SporTT) and the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs.
GEOFFREY FRERE PILGRIM passed away peacefully on Sun-day 29th April 2018 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born at Welches Plantation, Bar-bados on 3rd June 1932 to Frank and Alice Pilgrim and lived with siblings Vernon and Gwen until he married and moved to start his new life in Trinidad. He spent 40 happy years amongst cousins and made many very close life friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Anne Pilgrim. Left to honour and remember his love are his 5 daughters, Rachel Pilgrim, Pennie Maclean, Kate Coombs, Angela Patterson and Peta Kyle and 9 grandchildren : Elle, Emma, James, Darcey, Zoe, Adam, Jacqueline, Duncan and Amelia. Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Geoffrey may attend his Funeral Service to be held at 2pm on Thursday 10th May at St. David’s Church, Christ Church. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Barbados Hospice (Please make cheques payable to Association for Cancer Advocacy) A private cremation will follow
