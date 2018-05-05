Government’s team at talks with energy giants BP and Shell on improving T&T’s oil and gas revenue will include former PNM Minister Wendell Mottley, acting Attorney General Stuart Young...
Marc Dwighth Aimes
Marc Dwighth Aimes formerly of Couva departed this life on Friday 27th April, 2018 at the age of 38. He will be lovingly remembered as the: Beloved Son of Oliverre Aimes-Leggerton and Gilbert Mc Donald Brother of Natalie, Decklan, Kemba, Cindy, Marcus, Sparkle and the late Matthew, Anthony and Nigel Brother-In-Law of Adrian, Al-listair and Camille Loving Uncle of Kareem, Jayden, Jaheim, Aaron, Amelia, Jacine, Samantha, Joshua, Annabelle and Jasher Cousin of Terry, Leno, Susan, Lenore, Vanessa, Nicklaus, Annique, Kerron, Paulette, Gregory, Joanna and Julianna Friend of Paul Weekes, Jerome and many others The tribute service for the late Marc Dwighth Aimes will take place on Monday 7th May, 2018 at Jennifer Street, Lisa’s Gar-dens, Couva at 2:00 p.m. followed by a burial at California Public Cemetery. Enquires can be made at Belgroves Funeral Home & Crematorium at 223-2178. To extend condolences to the family Marc Dwighth Aimes please logon to www.belgroves.com
