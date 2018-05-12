You are here
DELPH, GWENDOLINE
DELPH, GWENDOLINE (née Velloza) passed away peacefully on Wednesday 9th May, 2018. Wife of the late Compton Delph. Mother of Camille, Verita, Beverly, Gordon(dec), Donna and Suzanne. Grandmother of Joanne, Derek, Francisco, Michael, Ryan, Ciara, Dannika, Adam, Sebastian, Joelle, Alessandra, Nicolas, Nikeisha and Jacob. Great grandmother of 10. Great great grandmother of 1. Mother in law of Roger Chevrotiere, Brian Khan, Richard Black and Deryck Mayers. Sister of Louis Velloza and Gerald, Alita, Norma and Maurice (deceased). Funeral mass takes place at St. Theresa’s R. C. Church, de Verteuil Street, Woodbrook on Monday 14th May, 2018 at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a collection will be taken up for Hope of a Miracle Foundation. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.
