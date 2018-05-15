Simplification is a hell of a thing. If you simplify too much, people feel you are a jerk.
GRIEVE, KENNETH
GRIEVE, KENNETH passed away peacefully on Thursday 10 May 2018. Husband of the late Rita Marshall Grieve. Stepfather of Willys, Kevin and Wynna (Branco). Brother of Victor Grieve (UK) and father of two (UK).Funeral service 9:00am Thursday 17 May at Our Lady of Loudres Church, Maraval; followed by private cremation.For enquiries; call C&B: (868) 625-1170. To send condolences please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com
