MERRITT: LINCOLN SYLVESTER
MERRITT: LINCOLN SYLVESTER of Hodge Lane, Tunapuna died on 10th May, 2018. Son of Bron-son and Sylvia Merritt. Husband of Bernadette. Father of Chris-topher, Nicholas and Janneil. Brother of Marina Merritt-Pierre, Dr. Lorna Merritt-Charles, Michael and Lindsay Merritt. Brother in law of Raymond Pierre, Francis Charles, Paula Valentine-Merritt, Avah Eligon-Merritt, Theresa Garcia, Cynthia Ramjit, Rodney and Gloria Sydney, Germaine and Rosanna Guerra, Kelvin, Wayne and Shirley Chrysostom and others. Uncle of Ramona, Mari-elle, Aidan and Stephan Pierre, Azizi Charles and Shaquille and Shenelle Eligon, Cleverin Guerra and Kershaw Guerra-Moham-med. Cousin and Relative of the Otway, Marshall, Chancellor, Ad-dison and Bernard families. Rela-tive of the Alcindor, Walker and Woods families. Friend of Yasmin Harris, Ishwar Singh, Margaret Williams, the Preston family, Ann-Marie Martin-David, Dabrielle Blesdelle, members of the 80’s St. Charles RC Parish Youth Group and others. He will be remem-bered by the staff of the Elec-tions & Boundaries Commission, Customs & Excise Department, Public Service Association and many others. Funeral mass for the late Lincoln Sylvester Merritt takes place at 10:00am on Friday 18th May, 2018 at the St. Charles RC Church, Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna then to the Tunapuna Public Cemetery. Enquiries, Lee’s Funeral Directors, 663-1010.
