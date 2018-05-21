Primary schools across the country are facing a financial crisis as they are yet to receive any Direct Funding for the 2017/2018 academic year.
Bodington :otto of Boding-ton’s Optical of 94 Cascade Road of died on 15th May 2018. Son of Benito and Anita Bodington ( both deceased). Brother of Raphael (deceased), Anthony (Mackie), Juliet, Robelto, Arthur (Vago) and Peter. Uncle of 19. Brother-in-law of Sannas, Janet, Zorida, Joan and Alzira . Rela-tive of the Reverend’s and the Mc Ivor’s . Friend of Roger. Funeral service takes place on Tuesday 22nd May 2018 at 9am from St .Ann’s R.C. Church thence to the Lapeyrouse Cemetery
