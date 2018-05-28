He has met with top cricket players and spent time with top cricket officials all over the world but Mahammad Qureshi is not interested in fame and glory but in the development of individuals.
You are here
PIERRE: STELLA FRANCESCA
PIERRE: STELLA FRANCESCA (nee Joseph) 90 years old passed away on 17th May 2018. Widow of Ralph Pierre. Mother of Ralph jnr, RoseMarie Angela, Rosalie Allyson and Ray. Grandmother of Michael, Justine, Kate, Simon(Fernanda), Hamish, Jamaal, Janelle, Jana,
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online