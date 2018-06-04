Stephano and Antonio Richards were in tears yesterday when their home at Murli Street, La Romaine, came crashing ten feet down from its wooden foundation.
GOMES, BETTY
GOMES, BETTY passed away peacefully on Wednesday 30th May, 2018. Wife of the late Joe Gomes. Mother of Tony Gomes (dec) and Beverly Edghill. Mother in law of Larry Edghill. Grandmother of Ian, Alan, Gerard Rouse and Joanne Patience. Great grandmother of 10. Sister of Vanessa Gomez and the late Louis, John and Val Thomas and Janet Kerr. Funeral service for the late Betty Gomes takes place at St. Anthony’s R.C. Church, Petit Valley on Tuesday 5th June, 2018 at 11am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a collection will be taken up for her favourite charity. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.
