The murder of a man and the wounding of his common-law wife marred the Eid holiday at Lilly Lane, North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande.
HARES, JAMES “EDDIE”
HARES, JAMES “EDDIE” passed away peacefully on Wednesday 13th June, 2018. Son of the late James and Dorothy Hares. Father of Carolyn, Allan, Kathleen-Ann, Debbie, Damian and Rudy “Harry”. Loved by his grand-children. Brother of Kathleen. Beloved
