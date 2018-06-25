Relatives of Yasin Richardson and Brandon Harewood are calling for an immediate intervention by the head of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), David West, as they claim that their children...
DE GANNES, PETER VICTOR
DE GANNES, PETER VICTOR passed away peacefully on Tuesday 19th June, 2018. Son of the late Goldie and Monique de Gannes. Son-in-law of Robert (deceased) and Lola and Nobby. Beloved husband of Annette de Gannes. Adored father of Da-mian, Douglas (Annie), Dominic (Amanda) and Robert (Amanda). Doting grandfather of Jake and Louis. Brother of Stephen (deceased) (Rosemarie), Victor (Anthea), Denis (Elena), Jeffrey (Margot) and Simonne (Donald). Beloved brother-in-law of Aileen, Angela, Alyson, Rhonda, Moira, Nicole and Nobby Jr. Funeral mass for the late Peter V. de Gannes takes place at The Church of the Assumption, Long Circular Road, on Tuesday 26th June, 2018 at 10:00am, thence to the St. James Crematorium. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.
