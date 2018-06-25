For those who want to achieve sustainable success at the highest level of Olympic sports, T&T is no bed of roses.
You are here
Rambaran Michael
Rambaran Michael passed away peacefully on 22nd June 2018 Son of the late Bridgemo-han & Elaine Rambaran Husband of Jean Rambaran Father of Neidra,Nadine & Naveen (Dec) Father in law of Jason Tamasar Brother of Lyndsay (Dec),Cyntra (Dec),Rawle & Simon Grandfather of Akshaye, Anushka, Nicholas & Mathis Funeral of the late Mi-chael Rambaran takes place on Tuesday 26th June 2018 at 1030 am from St Charles Presbyterian Church,Caroni Savannah Road ,Chaguanas & thence to the Yankaran Cremation Site Water-loo for cremation at 1230 pmCall
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online