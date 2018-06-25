Religious leaders must begin work to take back communities from criminal elements.
WATSON; Florence Sandra
WATSON; Florence Sandra nee Lue Qui passed away peace-fully on 22nd June, 2018. Hus-band: Edward Watson. Mother of Rachael (deceased) and Dominique. Grandmother of Leah. Mother-in-law of Jamal. Daughter of the late Rupert and Hilda Lue Qui. Sister of Dianne, Dennis and Desmond (deceased). Sister-in-law of Louis, Duglas, Yvette and Mike (deceased). Daughter-in-law of John (de-ceased) and Mollie. Aunt of Rich-ard, Jerome, Richardo, Troy and Danielle. Friends; MANY. Funeral at 10.00 a.m. on Friday 29th June, 2018 at Holiness Revival Minis-tries, Corner Baden Powell and French Streets, Woodbrook fol-lowed by a private cremation. No flowers by request. For enquiries, call C&B 625-1170 or visit http;//www.clarkandbattoo.com
