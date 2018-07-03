TORONTO—Aggressive half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King helped the West Indies B to a thrilling two-wicket victory over the Montreal Tigers when the Global T20 Canada competition...
GONSALVES, CHARLES BRENT
GONSALVES, CHARLES BRENT passed away peacefully on Mon-day 2nd July, 2018. Beloved hus-band of Judith. Devoted father of Deryck, Douglas and Christine. Loving grandfather of Yeager, Joshua and Zachary Gonsalves, Ella Rose and Aeva Lily Sa Gomes. Father-in-law of Jillian and Pilar Gonsalves and Chip Sa Gomes. Brother of Graham and the late Andrew, Eric and Johnny. Funeral service for the late Charles Brent Gonsalves takes place at 11:00am on Thursday 5th July, 2018 at the Church of Assumption, Maraval followed by private interment. In lieu of flowers, a collection will be taken up for the Tea Ladies at the Radiotherapy Centre (ARC), St. James for Cancer Patients. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chan-cellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.
