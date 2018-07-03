Harvard Sports Club got its campaign for the 2018 rugby season off to a perfect start when it defeated rivals Caribs RFC 17-15 to lift the Robert Farfan Memorial Cup on Saturday at the Harvard...
LEIBA, CURTIS
LEIBA, CURTIS passed away peacefully in Stone Mountain, Georgia on March 29th, 2018. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Vignette, four children Cath-erine (Ashton), Natalie (Roger), Joseph (Myrtle) and Keegan (Melissa). Two sisters Annette Borelli and Marion McLetchie and his brother Peter. Twelve grand-children, two great grandchil-dren, nieces and nephews. Two Brothers-in-law Kenneth Pierre (Yvonne) and Winston (Kathleen) and many loving family and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday July 6th at St Fin-bar’s RC Church, Diego Martin @ 1:30am. Collection will be taken up for St Vincent de Paul Society. Contact 686-9115.
