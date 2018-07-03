A 16-year-old boy and another unidentified man were shot and wounded by unknown gunmen while in an area referred to as Africa in Laventille, yesterday.
LEUNG, PEARLINA ALAN
LEUNG, PEARLINA ALAN of Alldec Gardens, Petit Valley went to be with Jesus on Sunday 1st of July 2018. Widow of Sporter Leung and Byron Grant. Mother of Walter (Rosa), Shirley, Ronald (Maria), Tyrone (Minera - de-ceased), Roger (Deeanne), Frank (Angenie) and Theresa (Gerry). Grandmother of Nikki, Daniel, Cindy, Kimberly, Randall, Sabrina, Elizabeth, Kevin, Marc, Kristy, Jus-tin, Geresa-Leigh and Liani-Marie. Great grandmother of Marie and Joshua. Relative of Joseph, Cardenas, Bostic, Remy, and Jackson families. Funeral at 2 pm on Wednesday 4th July, 2018 at Church of Nativity, Crystal Stream Ave., Petit Valley. Cremation date to be advised. In lieu of flowers, a collection will be taken for the Emmanuel Community.
