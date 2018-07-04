There are at least three memories from last weekend that appear to deserve special mention, if only because of the manner in which they simultaneously evoked measures of amusement and misfortune...
You are here
GOVIA, LArry
GOVIA, LArry died on Saturday 30th June, 2018. Father of Santos Govia. Grandfather of Joel Govia. Brother of Sally Lee Heung, Billy Govia and Penelope O’Brien. Companion of Natalie. Funeral service on Friday 6th July, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. from St. Theresa’s R.C. Church, Woodbrook, thence to the Crematorium, St James for 11:30 a.m. No flowers by request. For enquiries; call Clark & Battoo : (868) 625-1170. To send condo-lences please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online