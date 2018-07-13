Member of the Public Accounts Enterprises Committee (PAEC) David Small says “a clear message has been sent out by the Board of the Youth Training and Employment Partnership Programme (YTEPP)...
Gonsalves, Patricia (Patsy)
Gonsalves, Patricia (Patsy) nee Collier passed away peacefully in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on Wednesday 27th June 2018. Widow of Vic Gonsalves (deceased), mother of Rhonda, Glen (Jen) and Kelly (Oscar). Grandmother of Eli, Elizabeth and Sophia. Sister of Ann Maingot (Keith), Judi Krogh (deceased - wife of Kris Krogh (deceased), Ed-ward Collier (Pat), Reginald and Nigel Collier and Margaret Rodri-guez (Herman). Funeral Mass was held at St, Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church in Coral Springs on Monday 2nd July.
