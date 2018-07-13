Shivala Rampersad, a Form Four student of Naparima Girls High School, walked away with double honours at the 48th Annual Future Unlimited Banquet and Awards Ceremony of Junior Achievement T&T...
Randolph Scott-peters
Randolph Scott-peters was born June 13, 1915 in Tunapuna and departed this life on July 2, 2018 in New York City. He was the beloved hus-band of Rita Scott-Peters dec’d, brother to Cecil Peters and Yulan Payne; Father of Sandra Arjune and Randolph Scott-Peters Jr; Father-in-law of Hazare Arjune; Grand-father of Ashmead Arjune and Kalena McCarty nee Arjune; Grand father-in-law to Jonathan McCarthy, Valencia Wallace; Rela-tives of The Hacketts, Sampsons, Youngs, Whelans, Escaygs, As-sees, Monteverdes, Peters, Allums and Matthews. Close friend of Caroline Rostant, Julie Dict-ter, Barbara Ramlogan, Wendy Chisolm, Beverly Sanguinette, mother Cynthia, Faye Alibocus, Michael Zephyrine, Arjunes, Josephs. Funeral At 10:00am Tuesday 17, July 2018 At St. Theresa’s R.C. Church, De Verteuil Street, Woodbrook, Thence to the Lapeyrouse Cemetery.Visitation at Clark and Battoo Chapel 11 Tragarete Road, Port of Spain on Monday 16th July, 2018 between 6pm and 8pm. TO SEND CON-DOLENCES PLEASE VISIT www.clarkandbattoo.com For enquir-ies; call C&B: 625-1170
