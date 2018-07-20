It is unfortunate that the newly-appointed President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Justice Adrian Saunders, has bowled off the beginning of his tenure with a wide ball.
ALLOWSING: CAMILLA “GOPAUL”
ALLOWSING: CAMILLA “GOPAUL” passed away peace-fully on Sunday, July 15, 2018. Daughter of Archibald Gopaul & Bernadine “Akim” Lewis. Wife of Arthur “Choy” Allowsing. Mother of Avis Auguste. Grandmother of Avis “Cherrie Ann” Braggs and Dr. Gillian Lynch. Great Grandmother of Kirk (Brittany) and Corey. Aunt of Ricardo Charles, Wendy Charles Davenport, Marcia Wagg, Wendy Kissoon (deceased), Christine Lewis, Debbie Wirtjes, Russell Charles, Cindy Awai, Dane Awai (deceased) and Kevin Awai. Sister of Martin Lewis (deceased), Rupert Charles (deceased), Maurice Charles, Burnelle Charles and Vilma Awai. Friend of many. Funeral Mass for the late Camilla “Gopaul” Allowsing takes place at 10:30 a.m on Monday, July 23, 2018 at the Church of the Assumption, 70 Long Circular Road, Maraval. Cremation at the St. James Crematorium, Long Circular Road, St. James. No flow-ers by request. A Collection will be taken up for the L’Hospice on Observatory Street, Belmont. For enquiries please contact R. M. de Souza Memorial Chapel Limited at 223-2007/ 637-2009.
