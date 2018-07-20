Parliament meets today to discuss the Police Service Commission (PSC) nomination of Stephen Williams as Commissioner of Police, but ahead of this another candidate, Wayne Hayde, has sent a pre-...
MATTHEW DE GAZON died on 16th July,2018. Husband of Denise De Gazon. Father of Anthony De Gazon, Josephine Beverly Martin, Deborah Corbin, Sharmaine De Gazon , Michelle De Gazon, Dianne De Gazon and Daniell Sheldon De Gazon. Funeral Service will be held Monday 23rd July 2018 at 10am from The Church of God, 41 8th Street Barataria Thence to the St. Joseph Public Cemetery.
