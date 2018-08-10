T&T’s Under-18 Boys Doubles team of Aiden Carter and Adam Ramkissoon ensured they did not leave the Coca-Cola/ITF Junior Tennis Tournament in St Lucia without a title.
BASIL ANTHONY ERROL PIERRE
BASIL ANTHONY ERROL PIERRE of Lp# 21 Maturita Road, Arima died on Monday 08th August 2018 He was the husband of– Kay Pierre. Father of– Leon-ardo and Lymicca. Brother of– Clifford “Corbie” Pierre. Uncle of– Raymond Pierre, Dr. Russell Pierre, Charmaine Pierre-Felix, Mariella Pierre-Peschier, Roger Pierre, Dwight Pierre and Jason Martin. Relative of– The Xaviers and Pamphille. Funeral service of the Late Basil Anthony Errol Pierre takes place on Monday 13th August 2018 at 1.00p.m at the Santa Rosa Roman Catholic Church. Woodford Street, Arima. Then to the Santa Rosa Roman Catholic Cemetry. Enquires can be made at JUNIOR ARMSTRONG MEMORIAL FUNERAL SERVICES, #14 KING STREET ARIMA. TEL 667-3250/ 776-2613.
